Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Finds Live Mouse In Meal

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Scandinavian (SAS) announced that one of its was forced to make an emergency landing after a live mouse was found in a passenger's meal.

According to foreign reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 18, while the plane flew from Oslo, Norway, to Malaga, Spain. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to reports, the emergency landing was necessary because panicked after discovering the mouse.

Following this strange incident, the passengers were transferred to Malaga on another aircraft after the emergency landing.

It is important to note that besides causing panic among passengers, mice can pose health risks by chewing on wires and contaminating food onboard the plane.

In a similar incident, an Indian plane flying from Mumbai to London was forced to return to its origin after a mouse was found onboard, causing fear among passengers.

Incidents like these highlight the importance of stringent hygiene and safety measures in aviation. Even small disruptions can lead to significant consequences for passengers and airline operations. Ensuring such incidents do not repeat remains a priority for airlines worldwide.

