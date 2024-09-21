US Envoy To UN: Normalization Of Taliban Relations Depends On Its Actions

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, stated on Friday that any steps toward normalizing relations with the will depend on its actions, especially regarding the of women and girls.

She expressed on social X that the Taliban's restrictions on women and girls are“deeply troubling.”

“The United States has been clear: Any meaningful steps toward normalization will be based on the Taliban's actions, including its treatment of women and girls,” she reiterated.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Thomas-Greenfield mentioned that the situation for women and girls in Afghanistan continues to worsen under the Taliban regime.

She added,“We believe more needs to be done to hold them accountable and push them to change,” while speaking to reporters at the Washington Foreign Press Center on UN Reform.

The international community, including the United States, remains concerned about the continued restrictions on women's rights in Afghanistan, which have sparked global criticism.

The normalization of relations with Afghanistan will likely remain stalled unless significant changes are made in the treatment of women and girls, highlighting the growing tension between the Taliban and the international community.

It remains to be seen whether the Taliban will address these concerns or continue its current policies.

