Costa Rica And DR Parliaments Recognize González As Venezuela’S President

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a decisive move, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic have thrown their support behind Edmundo González Urrutia as Venezuela's rightful president.



This decision marks a significant shift in regional and challenges Nicolás Maduro's grip on power.



Costa Rica's made a decisive statement by overwhelmingly in favor of González Urrutia. The lawmakers condemned Maduro's for human rights violations and electoral fraud.



They called on other American democracies to follow suit, highlighting the urgency of the situation. The Dominican Republic's Senate also took a stand, urging President Luis Abinader to recognize González as Venezuela's elected leader.







This action garnered praise from Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado, who sees it as growing international support.



Costa Rica's resolution painted a stark picture of Venezuela's current state. It highlighted the plight of political prisoners and recent protest casualties.



The lawmakers emphasized their firsthand experience with Venezuelan refugees fleeing dictatorship and poverty.



This latest development builds on Costa Rica's previous rejection of Venezuela's July elections.



President Rodrigo Chaves had already labeled the electoral process as fraudulent, asserting González Urrutia as the true winner.

Costa Rica and DR Parliaments Recognize González as Venezuela's President

Costa Rica's commitment to Venezuelan democracy extends beyond words. The country offered political asylum to both González and Machado, demonstrating practical support for the opposition.



This stance has strained relations with Maduro's government, leading to diplomatic suspensions. The Caribbean nations' actions align with broader international sentiment, including support from the European and Spanish Parliament.



These moves increase pressure on Maduro's regime and bolster the Venezuelan opposition's legitimacy on the world stage.



In addition, several countries, including Argentina, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Ecuador, and the United States, have joined the EU in recognizing González's victory.



As the situation unfolds, the international community watches closely. The support from Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic may inspire other nations to take similar stands, potentially reshaping Venezuela's political landscape.



