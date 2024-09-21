عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Signs Into Law Bill Increasing State Budget By UAH 500B

Zelensky Signs Into Law Bill Increasing State Budget By UAH 500B


9/21/2024 5:16:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill that increases Ukraine's state budget for 2024 by UAH 500 billion for military needs.

That is according to the Verkhovna Rada's website , Ukrinform reports.

The law was signed by the head of state on September 20.

On September 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law increasing the country's budget for 2024 by UAH 500 billion for military needs. Some 298 MPs voted for this decision.

Read also: Ukraine's GDP up by 3.5% in August - Economy Ministry

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that these funds would be used to pay salaries to military personnel and purchase weapons and military equipment for the army.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the government hopes to close the UAH 500 billion deficit thanks to the over-fulfillment of the plan for taxes and payments this year, savings on foreign debt servicing and borrowing on the domestic market.

MENAFN21092024000193011044ID1108699083


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search