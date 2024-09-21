Zelensky Signs Into Law Bill Increasing State Budget By UAH 500B
Date
9/21/2024 5:16:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill that increases Ukraine's state budget for 2024 by UAH 500 billion for military needs.
That is according to the Verkhovna Rada's website , Ukrinform reports.
The law was signed by the head of state on September 20.
On September 18, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law increasing the country's budget for 2024 by UAH 500 billion for military needs. Some 298 MPs voted for this decision.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that these funds would be used to pay salaries to military personnel and purchase weapons and military equipment for the army.
According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the government hopes to close the UAH 500 billion deficit thanks to the over-fulfillment of the plan for taxes and payments this year, savings on foreign debt servicing and borrowing on the domestic market.
