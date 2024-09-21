Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
9/21/2024 5:00:05 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for Saturday, September 21, include Premier League matches between West Ham vs Chelsea and Crystal Palace vs Manchester United.
Additionally, Werder Bremen faces Bayern Munich in the German Bundesliga , and Boca Juniors takes on River Plate in the Argentine classic.
The day's schedule also includes matches from the Italian Championship, LaLiga, Brasileirão, and MLS, among others.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today
Premier League
8:30 AM - West Ham vs Chelsea - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Fulham vs Newcastle - ESPN 4 and Disney+
11:00 AM - Leicester City vs Everton - Disney+
11:00 AM - Liverpool vs Bournemouth - ESPN and Disney+
11:00 AM - Tottenham vs Brentford - Disney+
11:00 AM - Aston Villa vs Wolves - Disney+
11:00 AM - Southampton vs Ipswich - Disney+
1:30 PM - Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - ESPN and Disney+
German Bundesliga
10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich - Sportv, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball
1:30 PM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Rede TV, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball
Italian Championship
10:00 AM - Venezia vs Genoa - Disney+
1:00 PM - Juventus vs Napoli - ESPN 4 and Disney+
3:45 PM - Lecce vs Udinese - Disney+
LaLiga
9:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad - Disney+
11:15 AM - Osasuna vs Las Palmas - Disney+
1:30 PM - Valencia vs Girona - Disney+
4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Espanyol - Disney+
Brasileirão
4:00 PM - Corinthians vs Atlético-GO - Premiere
4:00 PM - Vitória vs Juventude - Premiere
6:30 PM - Fluminense vs Botafogo - Premiere
9:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Bahia - Sportv and Premiere
MLS
3:00 PM - New York City vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+
5:00 PM - Charlotte vs New England Revolution - Apple TV+
6:30 PM - Dallas vs Los Angeles FC - Apple TV+
Saudi Championship
3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad - BandSports and Canal GOAT
Where to Watch Boca Juniors vs River Plate Live Today?
The match between Boca Juniors and River Plate will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:00 PM.
What Time is the Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich Game?
The match between Werder Bremen and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on Sportv, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball at 10:30 AM.
Which Channel Will Show the Corinthians Game in the Brasileirão?
The Corinthians vs Atlético-GO game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 4:00 PM.
Which Football Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
No games will be broadcast on these channels on Saturday, September 21.
Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live on Cable TV?
ESPN
8:30 AM - West Ham vs Chelsea - Premier League
11:00 AM - Liverpool vs Bournemouth - Premier League
1:30 PM - Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - Premier League
1:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs River Plate - Argentine Championship
Sportv
10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich - German Bundesliga
6:00 PM - Ituano vs Coritiba - Brasileirão Serie B
Where to Watch and Which Games Will Be Broadcast Live Online Today?
Disney+
8:30 AM - West Ham vs Chelsea - Premier League
9:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad - LaLiga
11:00 AM - Fulham vs Newcastle - Premier League
4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Espanyol - LaLiga
CazéTV
9:30 AM - Libya vs Spain - Futsal World Cup
Saturday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules
MENAFN21092024007421016031ID1108698950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.