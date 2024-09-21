Saturday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for Saturday, September 21, include matches between West Ham vs Chelsea and Crystal Palace vs Manchester United.



Additionally, Werder Bremen faces Bayern Munich in the German , and Boca Juniors takes on River Plate in the Argentine classic.



The day's schedule also includes matches from the Italian Championship, LaLiga, Brasileirão, and MLS, among others.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today

Premier League







8:30 AM - West Ham vs Chelsea - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Fulham vs Newcastle - ESPN 4 and Disney+



11:00 AM - Leicester City vs Everton - Disney+



11:00 AM - Liverpool vs Bournemouth - ESPN and Disney+



11:00 AM - Tottenham vs Brentford - Disney+



11:00 AM - Aston Villa vs Wolves - Disney+



11:00 AM - Southampton vs Ipswich - Disney+

1:30 PM - Crystal Palace vs Manchester United - ESPN and Disney+







10:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich - Sportv, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball

1:30 PM - Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach - Rede TV, Canal GOAT, and Onefootball







10:00 AM - Venezia vs Genoa - Disney+



1:00 PM - Juventus vs Napoli - ESPN 4 and Disney+

3:45 PM - Lecce vs Udinese - Disney+







9:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad - Disney+



11:15 AM - Osasuna vs Las Palmas - Disney+



1:30 PM - Valencia vs Girona - Disney+

4:00 PM - Real Madrid vs Espanyol - Disney+







4:00 PM - Corinthians vs Atlético-GO - Premiere



4:00 PM - Vitória vs Juventude - Premiere



6:30 PM - Fluminense vs Botafogo - Premiere

9:00 PM - Fortaleza vs Bahia - Sportv and Premiere







3:00 PM - New York City vs Inter Miami - Apple TV+



5:00 PM - Charlotte vs New England Revolution - Apple TV+

6:30 PM - Dallas vs Los Angeles FC - Apple TV+





3:00 PM - Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad - BandSports and Canal GOAT





9:30 AM - Libya vs Spain - Futsal World Cup



