15 Local Food Companies To Participate In Dubai Exhibitions-JEA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - 15 Jordanian companies are scheduled to begin next Tuesday their participation in 3 exhibitions specialized in food manufacturing, trademarks and agricultural technology, which will be launched at the Dubai World Trade Center.According to a statement by Jordan Exporters Association (JEA) Saturday, which coordinates the Kingdom's participation, the three exhibitions are "key" international events due to the "wide" presence of exhibitors, traders and visitors from different countries of the world.The JEA chairman, Ahmed Khudari, said Jordan's participation, which lasts for 3 days, comes within the association's plans and programs to promote and enable the national industry to enter new markets and review the latest global developments in the food manufacturing field.Khudari added that the JEA pays "remarkable" attention to the participation of Jordanian companies in foreign exhibitions, noting that this step is a "fundamental" pillar for expanding scope of national exports and increasing their competitiveness globally.Khudari continued: "Foreign exhibitions provide a golden opportunity for Jordanian companies to showcase their production and technical capabilities and open channels of communication with potential partners from different countries across the world."On its vision, he noted the JEA is "constantly" seeking to improve quality of services provided to exporters and expand scope of support to guide them to the markets that see the highest demand on their products.Khudari stressed the importance of empowering, stimulating and supporting small companies to export and enter foreign markets to contribute to their development and growth and increase their capability to expand and create further job opportunities for Jordanians.Furthermore, Khudari referred to the JEA's ongoing coordination and cooperation with Amman and Jordan Chambers of Industry, and Export House to participate in foreign exhibitions and organize trade missions to increase and diversify national exports and enable them to enter new markets.