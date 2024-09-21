Emirates College For Advanced Education Achieves Record Increase In Student Enrolment And Graduate Employment In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 20 September 2024: The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has announced a 94 per cent increase in student enrollment for the academic year 2024-2025, effectively doubling the number of registered students compared to the 2023-2024 academic year. Simultaneously, the college secured a 100 per cent employment rate for its cohort of graduates in Q3 2024, maintaining its track record of excellence in the third quarter of 2024. These milestones underscore the impact of ECAE's rigorous, research-driven curriculum and internationally accredited academic programmes in equipping educators with the skills and knowledge required to meet the evolving demands of modern education.

ECAE recently unveiled a new brand identity and refreshed strategic vision, marking its transformation into a future-ready college of education. This repositioning represents a significant step forward in fostering continued innovation through signature pedagogies and promoting a homegrown, sustainable, and research-driven educational ecosystem. ECAE's programmes are strategically aligned with UAE Centennial Plan 2071 and Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, supporting the UAE's long-term goals by preparing educators who can drive educational excellence and innovation across UAE classrooms.

Dr May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor at ECAE, said: 'Our evolution into a future-ready college of education has driven unprecedented growth and strategic milestones. Our new brand identity and refreshed vision are laying the groundwork for achieving a sustainable, research-driven educational ecosystem that will truly help in transforming UAE education. Our efforts, guided by our innovative competency framework, have already led to record-breaking enrollment and continuous curriculum evolution. Our impact is expanding beyond campus, influencing classrooms across the UAE and setting new benchmarks for educational excellence.'

ECAE is continuously enhancing its curriculum and expanding its academic offerings, supported by a robust competency framework that fosters specialised skills crucial for addressing future challenges. The college is preparing to launch new postgraduate programmes in Arabic and Islamic Studies by the end of 2024, addressing a vital need within the UAE's educational framework. Additionally, the introduction of two extra student intakes this academic year, a first for ECAE, demonstrates the college's proactive approach to meeting the increasing demand for its innovative programmes.

The college's commitment to excellence is further highlighted by its continuous renewal of accreditations, a distinction that ECAE consistently upholds to ensure the highest quality of education for its students. Reflecting its dedication to global educational standards, ECAE recently became a member of the World Education Research Association (WERA), a prominent global network of educational research organisations. This membership strengthens ECAE's role within the global education research community by advancing educational research and fostering international collaboration on research initiatives.

ECAE continues to redefine the educational landscape in the UAE through groundbreaking research and pioneering educational standards, aligning its efforts with the nation's strategic goals for future readiness and educational excellence.