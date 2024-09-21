Issa Saleh Abdullah Appointed Patron Of Indo-Oman Film And Cultural Forum To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida – In a landmark event, H.E. Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, was officially presented with the patronship of the newly established Indo-Oman and Cultural Forum. This forum, created under the auspices of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) and the Embassy of Oman, is dedicated to fostering and promoting cultural and artistic relations between the two nations.



During the ceremony held at the ICMEI headquarters at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, Ambassador Al Shibani expressed his pride and enthusiasm for leading the forum.“I am happy to be the patron of the Indo-Oman Film and Cultural Forum. Together, we will definitely create a strong and powerful impact on our relationship and friendship,” he remarked, emphasizing the potential of this forum to enhance the deep-rooted ties between India and Oman.



Ambassador Al Shibani brings to this role over twenty years of distinguished service in the Foreign Ministry of Oman. His career, which began in a translation office, has seen him take on diplomatic roles in London and Paris, culminating in his current position as Ambassador to India. Reflecting on his journey, he stated,“Throughout this fulfilling journey, I have developed invaluable skills, forged lifelong connections, and encountered brilliant minds that have left an indelible mark on my life. I eagerly look forward to continuing this incredible adventure and making a lasting impact in the world of diplomacy.”



The Chancellor of AAFT and President of ICMEI, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the association with Ambassador Al Shibani.“We are proud to be associated with you, and we will enjoy working under your leadership and guidance,” said Dr. Marwah. He further emphasized the significant role that the Indo-Oman Film and Cultural Forum will play in strengthening bilateral relations through various cultural initiatives and exchanges.



This collaboration is expected to set the stage for numerous joint ventures, including film festivals, cultural programs, and academic exchanges, aimed at bringing the people of India and Oman closer together through the universal language of art and culture.



