Mark Zuckerberg's Latest Luxury Is ₹2 Crore Dial Watch Made From Meteorite, Internet Reacts, 'Looking More Human'

The Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was seen wearing the De Bethune DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite while appearing on a live episode of the"Acquired" LIVE event at Chase Center in San Francisco last week.

The watch's retail price is estimated to be around $260,000, with only five pieces produced each year.

In a post on X, netizens reacted to Zuckerberg's watch. A user wrote,“Mark Zuckerberg spotted yesterday during the @AcquiredFM live wearing a DB25 Starry Varius in rose gold from De Bethune. 👀”

A user commented,“Yet he dresses like that and needs a haircut.”

Another replied,“I like his new style; he's looking more human.”

The watch features a dial crafted from a meteorite, showcasing a Milky Way galaxy pattern adorned with 24-carat gold leaf. Its strap is made from alligator leather.

According to the watchmaker's website,“Created from a meteorite, the DB25 Starry Varius Aérolite becomes the witness to this chaotically orchestrated force. De Bethune has enriched its dial with a starry sky emblematic of this timeless material. Thus, a moment is engraved where time has ceased to exist.”





This isn't the first time Zuckerberg has been seen wearing an expensive watch. Recently, he shared a selfie on Instagram with his arm around his wife, where watch enthusiasts quickly spotted a Patek Philippe valued at $141,400.