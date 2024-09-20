Will CIP St Lucia Validate Or Deny 11,372 Applications – 45,000 Passports And New St Lucian Citizens?

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Subject to the confirmation that additional defendants in the RICO lawsuit are expected to include CIP lawyers, agents, bankers, and politicians; and that there is reportedly a major criminal investigation pending in the United States,” unclutters 'St Lucia's CIP is a soap opera .' “The Enterprise agreement requires developers to finance the projects upfront and recover their monies when approvals are given and minimum investments are paid. Again, no approvals have been given or monies received for any of the two projects, ” CIP St Lucia press release September 13, 2024.

By Caribbean News Global

TORONTO, Canada – The weekly citations of CIP St Lucia continues to take a toll on the island internally and externally, irrespective of the authorities' ability to understand short, medium and long matters of banding and reputation, the pitfalls to legal and personal accusations and the lack of communication therein; to which CIP St Lucia must validate or deny if 11,372 applications – 45,000 passports and new St Lucian citizens are genuine.

Last week, Caribbean News Global ( CNG ) published the article 'CIP St Lucia new infrastructure and enterprise project – a citation of extraordinary legislation.' The article argued that“the government of Saint Lucia's investment in these and other projects requires allocating a formula-based approach to help grow the economy,” citing,“If you thought that you have heard it all, CIP St Lucia urgency to communicate the“ Publication of approved Enterprise Projects ” seems an obvious effort at remedial measures.”

And that:“It is imperative that CIP St Lucia and/or the government of Saint Lucia (corresponding ministry) level with the public on:



The date, signatures, developers, special arrangement and particulars of the“Approved Enterprise Projects”;

Qualify the number of files issued;

The number of passports realised (issued);

The compounding effect on Saint Lucia's social and economic status; and, Table in parliament over-due CIP annual reports .

This week's reference to the submission of 11,372 applications' hurried processing, requires no less – than a clarification and accountability to“due process” and the previous notation:

“Should this lawsuit hold [RICO ] ... albeit ... evidence gathering and discovery played out in US courts,” said a Washington-based CIP professional,“this potentially has the footnote to uproot the who's who of the Saint Lucian society and ostensibly, the CIP programme ... the game is over.”

Reference is drawn from the article 'St Lucia's CIP is a soap opera ':

“ The civil lawsuit [RICO] has a very strong possibility to accede to a criminal matter ,” says two sources, not authorized to publicly comment on the matter,“ as more commercial transactions and recorded data is being complied .” Should that threshold be reached in the coming weeks, according to sources,“ it changes the entire soap opera between facts and falsehood .”

While Saint Lucia is increasingly featured in a dark light, on multiple risk factors, it is apparent that the best defence is to remain quiet hoping multiple matters will collide in the atmosphere and evaporate in the fresh Caribbean air.

On further observation, the answer, however, lies in the aplomb to utterances suitable to the domestic and political tutorial directed at the respective political base, comprising lower information voters.

Subject to the confirmation that additional defendants in the RICO lawsuit are expected to include CIP lawyers, agents, bankers, and politicians; and that there is reportedly a major criminal investigation pending in the United States ,” unclutters ' St Lucia's CIP is a soap opera :'

“Things are going to get worse by the day if denials and cover-ups continue as a defence mechanism,” says a Washington insider with knowledge of RICO and criminal lawsuits.

This validates:“ The civil lawsuit has a very strong possibility to accede to a criminal matter ,” says two sources, not authorized to publicly comment on the matter,“ as more commercial transactions and recorded data is being complied .” Should that threshold be reached in the coming weeks, according to sources,“ it changes the entire soap opera between facts and falsehood .”

CIP Press – Publication of Approved Projects 1

Moreover, subject to the aforementioned and the immense necessity for clarity, factual information and reports required by statute, the CIP Lucia press release, September 13, 2024, and referenced in CNG's article – ' CIP St Lucia new infrastructure and enterprise project – a citation of extraordinary legislation ', said in part:

“Whilst the two projects have been approved and applications have been received, there has been no approvals given for any application. Accordingly, no monies have been received by any of the developers for these projects.”

“The Enterprise agreement requires developers to finance the projects upfront and recover their monies when approvals are given and minimum investments are paid. Again, no approvals have been given or monies received for any of the two projects.”

“The Citizenship by Investment Board wishes to assure the public that it will act in accordance with all the legal and statutory requirements and close any gaps that previously existed,” CIP St Lucia concluded.

CNG Insights

It is most apparent that in the coming days, CIP St Lucia and the government, by extension, will have a frank and open conversation with Saint Lucians and report the findings with the diaspora, understanding that the assignment is in the interest of progress and national security.

The consequences of decisions made by CIP St Lucia and the government are paramount to adopting the ambitious new infrastructure and enterprise project, that may encounter a stifling of funds – stuck in the pipeline – while steering at general elections.

It is without fail that Saint Lucia's infrastructure continues to disintegrate.

“In thriving democracies, ministers of government with low efficiency, poor decorum, and swaggers are disposed to the relics of history, except for the fragility of the government of Saint Lucia, men and women of low backbone, the only desire to hold on to power.

“It is all well and good to use a“Heavy Roller” as a strategic advantage to win political favouritism, but when the“Heavy Roller” becomes a“ Lazy Roller” it is doomed to convenience, the comfort of hypocrisy and the reward of fracas.”

According to an economist assigned to the government of Saint Lucia:

“There seems more interest in rewarding political loyalists, lawbreakers and the basis for re-election.”

Meanwhile, the hypocrisy and evasiveness of CIP runs on both sides of the political divide. There is a comparable lack of creativity for the future to reinvigorate action that confronts this and other global challenges.

A robust response from the appointed and elected authorities seems unlikely to correct the inevitable and consequential barriers that are far more consequential to progress and development. This alludes to a lack of political will to advance innovative solutions in response to the concerns and challenges; explaining the legality and consequences facing Saint Lucia.

“If all stand accused” of being directly or indirectly complicit per external sources, it is understandable that Saint Lucia is not only unrepresentative but is likely to descend along the route of impending insecurity .

The Saint Lucia legal system is based on the British common law system. Saint Lucia has laws, regulations, and penalties to combat corruption, notably the Integrity in Public Life Act of 2004.

Government agencies involved in the enforcement of anti-corruption laws include the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Integrity Commission, and the Financial Intelligence Unit.

The government of Saint Lucia on November 20, 2023, announced Robert Innocent as special prosecutor.

“With the establishment of the Special Prosecutor Act, Saint Lucians will have access to and can discreetly and safely report corrupt conduct by any public official to an official office dedicated to receiving and investigating complaints .”~ OPM, explained.

Public integrity involves decision-making and a non-biased approach.

“This Act is not about a witch-hunt. This Act is about having Saint Lucia as a place where corruption is not tolerated or encouraged whether for politicians or public officials ,” Prime Minister Philip J Pierre told legislators, last August.“There are over 90 cases of murder in the system which he [the DPP] cannot deal with . We cannot wait for the director of public prosecutions whilst the very core of our existence is being threatened by acts or perceived acts of corruption .”

In a request for comment, that prefaced: “The government of Saint Lucia will certainly be under immense stress” – a regional legal luminary explained to CNG:

“It is the same old pirating, aided and abetted by local traitors,” adding,“ You cannot solve 'blue collar' crime and leave 'white collar' crime unpunished.”

