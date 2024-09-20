US Coast Guard And Partner Agencies Restrictions East River For #UNGA79

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – The US Coast Guard, along with multiple partner agencies, are positioned to support maritime safety and security zones for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City Sunday through Saturday.

Months of planning go into the preparation for this unique event where representatives from nearly 200 countries come together and work on a wide array of international issues.

“The UN General Assembly is the world's largest gathering, and the US Coast Guard plays an important role in this whole-of-government approach to ensure the safety and security of all leaders involved,” said Capt. Jonathan Andrechik, the Coast Guard Sector New York commander.“The Coast Guard and its partners are dedicated to establishing the best possible safety and security measures, while simultaneously keeping commerce flowing in the Nation's most critical marine transportation system.”

The Coast Guard's primary role during the assembly will be focused on port security and maintaining waterside security through the enforcement of waterside security zones.

Coast Guard units include Sector New York, cutters Katherine Walker, William Chadwick, Sturgeon Bay, and Bonito, boat stations New York, Sandy Hook and Kings Point, Air Station Cape Cod, various Maritime Safety and Security Teams, and Maritime Security Response Team East to ensure maritime safety and security for the visiting dignitaries.

Partner agencies include the Secret Service, NYPD, FDNY, NYC Emergency Management, NY Department of Environmental Conservation, US Parks Police, Nassau County PD, and New York and New Jersey Port Authority Police.

Numerous Coast Guard units and partner agencies spend hours on the water enforcing security zones on the East River and the Hudson River during the assembly.

The security zones are scheduled to begin on September 22 and end on September 28, including all waters of the East River between East 35th Street and the Queensboro/59th Street Bridge.

