Qatar Takes Pioneering Steps Internationally To Enhance, Empower Women: Deputy Speaker Of Shura Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Saint Petersburg: Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council HE Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti has underlined that the State of Qatar has taken pioneering steps internationally to enhance the role of women and empower them, especially in societies suffering from conflicts, wars, and poverty.

In a speech during a discussion session held during the activities of the closing day of the Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum under the title "Women for a Healthy Society and Social Welfare", Her Excellency Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti referred to the "Women in Conflict Zones" initiative launched by the State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program, with the aim of highlighting marginalisation, poverty and the impact of armed conflicts on women, while providing the necessary support to enable them to participate effectively in building stability and peace.

She noted that this initiative is not the only one, but that the State of Qatar continues its contributions at the international level, through cooperation with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) to launch an initiative to empower women in the work environment, with the aim of enhancing their position in the labor market and ensuring a supportive work environment for women.

She stressed the importance of local efforts to promote women's entrepreneurship through institutions such as the Qatari Businesswomen Association, which provides a platform for empowering women in various economic sectors, in addition to many national initiatives such as the Women's Action Group supervised by the Ministry of Labor, with the aim of enhancing cooperation between state actors to support women and enhance their capabilities.

She underscored the importance of education in supporting women, referring to the establishment of the Women's Center at Georgetown University in Qatar, which aims to support women from various cultural and ethnic backgrounds and empower them in academic, economic, and social fields.

She also stressed the State of Qatar's commitment to continuing these efforts to enhance the role of women locally and internationally and ensure their effective participation in achieving sustainable development and building a brighter and more stable future for all societies.

The Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum, under the title "Women for Enhancing Trust and Global Cooperation," hosted by the Russian city of St. Petersburg concluded on Friday.

The three-day Forum focused during the discussion sessions and meetings on a number of topics related to the role of women in promoting global peace and cooperation, preserving traditions and cultural diversity, developing technology and innovations, promoting a healthy society, and achieving social welfare.

On the sidelines of the Forum, HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met separately with HE Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation (Russian parliament's upper house), Konstantin Kosachev; HE Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Lestari Moerdijat; and HE Executive Director of the Donors Forum Association of the Russian Federation, Alexandra Boldyreva.

During the meetings, a number of topics related to enhancing efforts to support women were discussed, in addition to discussing several topics raised during the Forum.