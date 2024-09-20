Al Khater Participates In 'Summit Of The Future' Opening In New York

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in the opening of the Summit of the Future held Friday on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The summit serves as an opportunity to enhance cooperation on key challenges, address gaps in global governance, and reaffirm existing commitments, including those related to the Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals) and the United Nations Charter.