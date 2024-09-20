Al Khater Participates In 'Summit Of The Future' Opening In New York
Date
9/20/2024 7:25:19 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in the opening of the Summit of the Future held Friday on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The summit serves as an opportunity to enhance cooperation on key challenges, address gaps in global governance, and reaffirm existing commitments, including those related to the Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals) and the United Nations Charter.
MENAFN20092024000063011010ID1108698362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.