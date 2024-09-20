عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Khater Participates In 'Summit Of The Future' Opening In New York

Al Khater Participates In 'Summit Of The Future' Opening In New York


9/20/2024 7:25:19 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater participated in the opening of the Summit of the Future held Friday on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The summit serves as an opportunity to enhance cooperation on key challenges, address gaps in global governance, and reaffirm existing commitments, including those related to the Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals) and the United Nations Charter.

MENAFN20092024000063011010ID1108698362


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search