Woodlife Farm Market Hosts Annual Land Report Gear Review Featuring America's Got Talent Stars, A Bell 407 Helicopter, And Live Music!

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodlife Farm market
is excited to present its Annual Land Report Gear Review Event on Saturday, October 5th. Admission is free, and this family-friendly event will feature the latest and greatest outdoor gear, live music, and special performances, offering a full day of excitement for all ages.
"Hosting the Land Report Gear Review is a chance for us to come together and celebrate our love for the outdoors," said Emily Gamble, General Manager. "This event captures the heart of Woodlife Farm Market-entertainment, great food, and community."
The event will showcase gear and equipment from The Land Report's Annual Gear Guide , which features the best tools and products for landowners and adventurers:
Vehicle Showcase: The Comitti boat, two INEOS vehicles, Ford Maverick and Ford Explorer
Aviation and Travel : A Bell 407 helicopter and 19-foot Airstream trailer
Adventure Gear: Honda ADV 160 and Honda TransAlp motorcycles, along with a Polaris Side-by-Side
Camping and Outdoor Essentials: Kokopelli rafts (blow-up canoes and kayaks), Shift Pod tents, and three Honda generators, perfect for camping or property maintenance
Tools for the Outdoors: Essential equipment like Irish Setter boots and other products featured in the King Ranch Saddle Shop will be displayed
The event kicks off at noon , allowing visitors to explore the outdoor gear exhibits while enjoying live music from the country rock band Hotshot Hillbillies
starting at 12:30 p.m. The fun continues at 4:00 p.m. with a special performance from America's Got Talent stars
Orissa Kelly
and Grace Good . Orissa is one of the world's few fire foot archery performers, and Grace is known for her breathtaking fire performances and acrobatic stunts!
About Woodlife Farm Market:
Eat, drink & live wild at Woodlife Farm Market, where fresh, locally grown produce, pick-your-own options, and seasonal events await. Our family-owned farm follows sustainable practices, producing quality food and forest products. Explore our greenhouse, orchards, and Christmas trees, or shop for meats, seafood, deli sandwiches, and Chef Peter's BBQ. Enjoy our beautiful grounds, trails, and access to
Pittsfield State Park. With onsite and offsite catering, Woodlife is your go-to for every occasion.
Contact:
Woodlife Farm Market
t: (877) 899-2232
e: [email protected]
woodlifefarmmarket
36 Old Route 20
New Lebanon, New York 12125
