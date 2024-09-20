Halwash: Afghan Citizen Shot Dead In Iran's Sistan And Baluchistan, Authorities Unresponsive

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The human rights organization Halwash has reported that an Afghan was shot and killed in the Mirjaveh district, located in Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran.

According to the Halwash report, the body of this Afghan national was left in Mirjaveh on Friday, September 20, and authorities have not paid any attention to it.

So far, no information about the identity of the deceased, the perpetrators, or the motive behind the murder has been released. Iranian authorities have also not officially commented on the incident

The Organization report also mentions that a resident of the Rig Malek village in Mirjaveh shared a video of the Afghan migrant's body and claimed that local officials had seen the footage in their WhatsApp group but did not react or take any action.

The report further stated that Iranian security and border forces have previously targeted and killed Afghan migrants in border regions multiple times.

The continued violence against Afghan migrants in Iran raises serious concerns about the treatment of refugees and the lack of accountability by local authorities. The silence and inaction following such incidents only intensify the need for international attention and intervention.

Without proper investigations and justice, these recurring incidents threaten to further deteriorate relations between Iran and Afghanistan, highlighting the urgent need for both countries and human rights organizations to address the safety and rights of vulnerable migrant populations.

