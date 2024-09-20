White Ribbon UK Welcomes Prevention And Education As Pillars To Ending Violence Against Women And Girls

(MENAFN- Pressat) White Ribbon UK welcomes announcements today from the Home Office that begin to lay out the Government's plan to halve violence against women and girls in a decade. This commitment can only be achieved with a focus on preventing violence before it starts, requiring culture change, promoting equality and challenging gender stereotypes to transform the harmful male cultures that lead to violence.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK said,“We welcome the plan that the Home Secretary has shared to halve violence against women and girls. Work that engages men and boys and prioritises Primary Prevention will be essential if this commitment is to be realised. Work that engages with men and boys is chronically underfunded, proper investment is urgently needed with statutory sources of funding made available for specialist organisations working on Primary Prevention initiatives.”

“We are pleased to see a 'cross-government' approach that provides the opportunity to bring together all areas of society to engage men and boys, including workplaces, sports organisations and the media, to create positive culture change and shift harmful attitudes that lead to violence against women and girls.”

