3 BSF Personnel Killed, 33 Others Injured In Road Accident In Central Kashmir's Budgam

9/20/2024 3:19:07 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel were killed while as 33 others were injured in a accident at Waterhail in Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that a private bus bearing registration number JK03-4391 was carrying 36 BSF personnel suddenly skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge.

In this incident three BSF personnel were killed, 33 others were injured. Among the injured, eight are said to be critical.

All the injured with the help of locals and Police were shifted to district hospital budgam for treatment. More details awaited.

Kashmir Observer

