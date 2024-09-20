Mission Cocktails Partners With Reyes Beverage Group For CA Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mission Cocktails Announces Statewide Distribution Partnership with Reyes Beverage Group, Expanding Their Reach and Amplifying Their Impact

Mission Viejo, California, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cocktails, an award-winning, premium ready-to-pour craft cocktail brand known for its highly acclaimed beverage offerings and commitment to philanthropy, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Reyes Beverage Group in the state of California. This collaboration will bring Mission Cocktails' entire collection to even more consumers across the state, including their highly anticipated Espresso Martini, expanding the brand's reach and impact.



Mission Craft Cocktails: Blending Award-Winning Craftsmanship with Social Responsibility



Reyes Beverage Group, a leader in the alcohol beverage distribution industry , will leverage its route to market with best-in-class customer service, a c-store channel focus with deep coverage, second-to-none logistics and delivery expertise, and a data-driven sales approach to support Mission Cocktails' growth in California. This partnership is a significant milestone for Mission Cocktails as it aligns with their mission of becoming the biggest and best ready-to-serve cocktail brand in their home state.

Photo from Reyes Beverage Group



“We are absolutely thrilled about partnering with an industry powerhouse like Reyes Beverage Group for statewide distribution across California,” said founders Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko.“It was their belief not only in our award-winning cocktails but more importantly – our purpose of giving back that made this partnership meaningful to us. Their industry-leading sales and operations is the best in the business and will provide Mission Craft Cocktails the horsepower and expertise needed to get our great products into the hands of consumers.”





Photo courtesy of Mission Cocktails



Mission Cocktails' collection, which includes the Spicy Margarita, Espresso Martini, Margarita, Old Fashioned, Cosmopolitan, Mai Tai, and Manhattan, will now be available through Reyes Beverage Group's vast distribution network. This partnership will also see the launch of the new Espresso Martini in the market, a product that Mission Cocktails is particularly proud of.





Photo courtesy of Mission Cocktails



“Our teams are excited to add Mission Craft Cocktails to our high-quality spirits portfolio in California,” said Tom Reyes, President of Reyes Beverage Group West.“Our missions of being the best and giving back to our communities couldn't align better and we're excited to see the growth potential this brand has.”

The partnership with Reyes Beverage Group will also help accelerate Mission Cocktails' philanthropic goals. "With the incredible network of Reyes Beverage Group, we believe the growth in sales will aid in achieving our goal of funding 1,000,000 meals to local food banks faster than any other partner in California," said Singh and Malyszko. Mission Cocktails' commitment to giving back has already resulted in funding 41,988 meals.

Mission Cocktails has been recognized for its excellence and innovation in the spirits industry, earning prestigious awards including Double Gold at the 2023 and 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Platinum, Innovation, and Consumer Choice awards at the SIP Awards in both 2023 and 2024. These accolades underscore the brand's dedication to quality and creativity, making its partnership with Reyes Beverage Group a perfect match for expanding its footprint across California.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward for Mission Cocktails, enhancing their ability to better understand and service on- and off-premise accounts with Reyes Beverage Group's leading-edge access and data analytics. Together, they are poised to make Mission Cocktails a household name across California while continuing to pour it forward for those in need.

For more information about Mission Cocktails, their partnership with Reyes Beverage Group, and a complete list of their craft cocktails visit and follow them on Instagram for more updates.

About Mission Cocktails

Mission Cocktails is a premium ready-to-pour craft cocktail brand committed to blending exceptional quality with social responsibility. Founded by Amit Singh and Marcin Malyszko, the company creates award-winning cocktails using locally sourced ingredients and authentic spirits, capturing the essence of California in every bottle. With a mission to "Pour It Forward," Mission Cocktails donates 5% of sales to local food banks, having funded 41,988 meals to families in need. Dedicated to innovation, craftsmanship, and community impact, Mission Cocktails is redefining what it means to enjoy a drink while making a difference.

About Reyes Beverage Group

Reyes Beverage Group (RBG) is dedicated to being the best distributor in the industry with distributorships in California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C. RBG is committed to protecting the quality of its brewing suppliers' brands through the utilization of superior routing and world-class warehouse and cold storage facilities, while also using its highly trained sales team to grow those brands and best serve the retail customers of Allied Beverages, Capital Reyes Distributing, Chesbay Distributing, Chicago Beverage Systems, Crest Beverage, DET Beverages, Florida Distributing Company, Gate City Beverage, Gold Coast Beverage, Golden Brands, Greenco Distributing, Harbor Distributing, High Desert Distributing, Island Distributing, Lee Distributors, Monarch Distributing, Premium Distributors of Maryland, Premium Distributors of Michigan, Premium Distributors of Virginia and Premium Distributors of Washington, D.C. Across 54 facilities, our team of nearly 9,300 people delivers over 320 million cases annually to over 115,000 retail accounts across the nation. For more information on the company, its portfolio of world-class beer and spirits brands, and career opportunities, explore the company's website at .

Media Contact: Heather Holmes Publicity for Good 1+(828)332-5307