Shmyhal, Von Der Leyen Agree To Hold Joint Meeting Of Ukrainian Government And European Commission

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen agreed to hold a joint meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the College of the European Commission.

This was announced by Ukraine's head of on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

"We agreed to hold a joint meeting of the Ukrainian Government and the European Commission in Kyiv at the end of this year or in early 2025," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked the European Commission President for assistance within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program.

"We have already got EUR

12 billion. We hope to receive the whole sum of EUR

16 billion by the end of this year. Next year, we count on support in the same amount," added Ukraine's Prime Minister.

He noted that Ukraine expects to launch a financial instrument for our state in the new EU budget for 2028-2034.

"We propose to increase the financial offer for our state from 200 to 400 billion euros and introduce a separate budget program," added the head of the Ukrainian government.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission for launching a new EUR

35

billion macro-financial assistance program.

"We appreciate quick allocation of the first EUR

1.4 billion from surplus profits on Russian assets for the defense of our state. We count on the use of funds from the Aid Fund for Ukraine within the EPF without restrictions and delays to compensate EU member states for the costs of purchasing arms for Ukraine from Ukrainian manufacturers," the Prime Minister added.

of

According to him, during the meeting they also discussed the plan of the European Commission, which provides for 10 concrete steps of solidarity with Ukraine in the field of energy: the supply of backup power facilities, installations for decentralized generation and increasing the possibilities of electricity import from the EU.

"I am sincerely grateful to Mrs. President of the European Commission for her personal leadership in accelerating European integration processes, for supporting Ukraine in the entire range of issues. We are all sure that our joint efforts will make Ukraine and the European Union stronger and more successful," Shmyhal stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, visited the Ukrainian capital on Friday.