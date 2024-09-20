'NARCISSIST IN THE CITY' - A HUMOROUS NOVEL ABOUT THE DIFFICULT SUBJECT OF NARCISSISM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A humorous non-fiction on narcissism & toxic relationships, based on true events with practical solutions to free yourself from emotional abuse.

DACHAU, GERMANY, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The English non-fiction novel "Narcissist in the City", published on September 18, 2024, will change the world. In this novel, the authors Michaela Leipnitz and Lilly Fröhlich have taken up and packaged the topic of narcissism in a humorous way.In the book, five friends meet again after a long time and discover that they have all had or are currently having similar experiences with narcissistic partners. One of the friends has even specialized as a coach on this topic based on his own experiences."Narcissist in the City" provides extensive information about narcissistic behavior, but the difficult topic is treated with the necessary humor. The authors have managed to find a balance between seriousness and entertainment, which gives readers an interesting insight into the topic.All the topics covered in the book are based on true experiences, so countless men and women will find themselves in this novel. It is a story that is taken straight from real life and makes readers think.The authors share their experiences and offer possible approaches to escape from a toxic relationship in the book. Ways are shown how to escape from such a situation and how important it is to take care of yourself.Leipnitz and Fröhlich's writing style is cheerful and easy to read, which allows readers to put themselves in the story and empathize with the characters. "Narcissist in the City" is a book that provides good entertainment while addressing important topics.The book is now available in stores and is aimed at all readers who are interested in the topic of narcissism or simply want to read an entertaining novel.Press contact:Michaela LeipnitzTel: +49 151 29 09 90 45Email: ...Nicole Schwalbe alias Lilly FröhlichMobil: +49 (0) 152 54 27 61 29Mail: ...

