PM Modi To Inaugurate Textile Park And Mark First Anniversary Of 'PM Vishwakarma' Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 20 (KNN)

Prime Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra on Friday, September 22, to mark the first anniversary of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme and inaugurate several development projects.

The visit will include stops in Wardha and Amravati, focusing on artisan support, textile development, and skill enhancement programs.

In Wardha, Modi will attend an event commemorating the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, which was introduced last year to provide comprehensive assistance to traditional artisans and craftspeople.



During the ceremony, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates and loans to beneficiaries across 18 trades. A commemorative stamp will also be released to mark the scheme's progress over the past year.

A key highlight of the visit will be the laying of the foundation stone for a 'PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park' in Amravati.



This 1,000-acre facility, developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, is part of a broader initiative to establish India as a global textile manufacturing and export hub.

The park is expected to attract significant investment, including foreign direct investment, and stimulate innovation and employment in the sector.

Additionally, Modi will launch two state government schemes: the 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' and the 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme'.



The former aims to provide free skill development training to approximately 150,000 youths annually across Maharashtra, while the latter will offer financial support of up to Rs 25 lakh to women-led startups, with a particular focus on those from backward classes and economically weaker sections.

These initiatives underscore the government's efforts to boost skill development, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth in Maharashtra, aligning with broader national economic objectives.

(KNN Bureau)