Albertsons Companies Announces Mondelēz International As 2024 Recipe For Change Supplier Of The Year

9/20/2024 2:00:43 PM
Albertsons Companies proudly announces Mondelēz International as the Albertsons Companies 2024 Recipe for Change Supplier of the Year Award winner, recognized for the company's efforts to accelerate meaningful change across the pillars of Planet, Product, and Community.
Mondelez is driving climate action with a net zero carbon goal for their end-to-end supply chain by 2050. They are supporting the movement towards a more circular economy, including having 96% of packaging designed to be recyclable by the end of 2023. In partnership with Triscuit Crackers, Mondelez has supported Albertsons Cos.' efforts to address food insecurity in local communities, donating $160K to local food banks in 2023. Furthermore, Mondelez has reduced food waste by approximately 28% at manufacturing sites, surpassing the company's 2025 goal of 15%.
This award is a testament to the collective dedication to driving change for the communities we serve and the planet we share.
