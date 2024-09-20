Cube Recognized As Leader And Fast Mover In New Gigaom Sonar Report On Semantic Layers And Metrics Stores

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For second consecutive year, Cube garners top scores for its industry-leading universal semantic layer and cloud offering, Cube Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cube Cloud, Cube's universal semantic layer, has been named a fast-moving Leader and Fast Mover in the recent

GigaOm Sonar Report for Semantic Layers and Metrics Stores. Cube Cloud was recognized as a Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant. Cube is flexible and responsive to the with a that offers broad functionality and use case support.

Cube Cloud scored well across all decision criteria, with highest marks for strong code/developer orientation, as reflected in its code-first approach to building the data model and reusability of the code for definitions and data models. Cube was also recognized for analytics pre-processing, which accelerates queries and improves performance and strong native API support in the form of AI, MDX, REST, SQL, and GraphQL APIs.

"Cube Cloud has been named a Leader in the Platform Play quadrant in just three short years," said Artyom Keydunov, Co-founder and CEO of Cube. "We are committed to becoming the leading universal semantic layer and, through continued rapid innovation, redefining what people expect from their data experiences."

The report noted the strength of Cube Cloud's analytics preprocessing, which uses pre-aggregations to help accelerate queries and improve performance. Pre-aggregations in Cube are similar to a roll-up operation performed on an OLAP cube, creating a condensed or summarized version of the source data grouped by specific attributes. Cube's Rollup Designer is a visual interface that provides users the ability to create, view, and edit suggested pre-aggregations.

As businesses increasingly depend on data for decision-making, they are looking for ways to draw on the advantages of OLAP methodologies while capitalizing on big data and the cloud. Cube Cloud combines the best of legacy OLAP with the scalability of the cloud and powerful data processing engines.

This critical report explains the reasons behind the resurgence of universal semantic layers, including the need to eliminate confusion, redundancy, and inconsistency and make data understandable to non-technical users. The report provides a forward-looking analysis of vendor solutions, assessing each vendor on its architecture approach (Innovation), while determining where each solution sits in terms of enabling rapid time to value (Feature Play) versus delivering a complex and robust solution (Platform Play). See the full report here.

About Cube

Cube's universal semantic layer, Cube Cloud, helps companies manage and optimize their analytics workflow. Any data source can be optimized for performance, accuracy, and consistency before being fed into any data application: internal, external, human, or bot-facing. Cube is installed on 90,000 servers and used by 4.9 million users. Customers include 20% of the Fortune 1000. Based in San Francisco, Cube is backed by Decibel, Bain Capital Ventures, Eniac Ventures, 645 Ventures, Databricks Ventures, and Betaworks. To learn more, visit

cube .

SOURCE Cube

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED