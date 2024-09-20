Abundance Studios® Film The Iron Cowboy: Conquer 100 Nominated For An Emmy Award In The Rocky Mountain Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Film Celebrates Human Resilience and Endurance Through the Unstoppable Journey of James "Iron Cowboy" Lawrence

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Abundance Studios® is thrilled to announce that its documentary The Iron Cowboy: Conquer 100 has been nominated for an Award in the Rocky Mountain Region. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Nick Nanton, the film tells the inspiring story of James "Iron Cowboy" Lawrence as he embarks on an unprecedented challenge: completing 100 iron-distance triathlons in 100 consecutive days.

The nomination recognizes the film's powerful storytelling and its ability to capture the unbreakable human spirit. The Iron Cowboy: Conquer 100 is a testament to the perseverance, courage, and determination it takes to push past limits and conquer the impossible.

“It's an incredible honor to receive this Emmy nomination,” said Director Nick Nanton.“We set out to tell a story about resilience and overcoming the odds, and we're thrilled that the message is resonating with audiences and the industry alike. I want to thank James Lawrence for his trust in sharing his story and for being a living example of what's possible when we refuse to quit.”

Recognizing Our Producers

Abundance Studios® would like to express its deep gratitude to the Producers and Executive Producers who helped bring this project to life. Without their vision and dedication, this film would not have been possible.

Producers: Craig Lack, Julie Meates, Fred Rouse, Richard Tyler, Daniel Mangena, Michael Reza, Gary Marriage, George McCranie, Charlie Epstein, Ryan Chute, Paul Peters, Bryan Gallinger, Kathleen Forrest, Francis Astorino

Executive Producers: Nick Nanton, Drew Pearson, Vess Pearson, Nick Ruff, Peter D'Arruda, Chuck McDowell, Didi Wong, Chris Wiser, Jennifer Perri, Kevin Hodes, Wayne Pernell, Giovanni Marsico, Pat Ziemer

Additionally, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our Abundance Studios® community, including Mike Lockwood, Kimberly Ku, Gwen Medved, and Susan Rucker, whose support is the backbone of our storytelling endeavors. Though not credited on this specific project, their commitment to producing impactful, inspiring stories remains vital to our success.

About Abundance Studios®

Abundance Studios® is a film studio dedicated to fostering a world of abundant thinking and abundant action. The producer collective is comprised of entrepreneurs, professionals, and philanthropists dedicated to earning, learning, and serving through media. The goal of the studio is to find, film, and share heartening and inspirational stories that will help to uplift the world.



Katie Tschopp

Astonish Entertainment

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.