Integrity Energy Solutions Group (IESG) To Showcase Sustainable Energy Solutions At AEE World Energy Conference & Expo

By visiting booth #531, attendees can learn more about our offerings and connect with key team members, including Terry and Jack McTigue

- Jack McTigue, presidentNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Integrity Energy Solutions Group (IESG ) is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming AEE World Energy Conference & Expo, which will take place from September 25 to 27, 2024, in Nashville, TN. As a leader in providing economical and sustainable energy solutions, IESG will showcase its innovative products and services at booth #531.Founded to deliver sustainable energy solutions to commercial, healthcare, higher education, and industrial clients, IESG has spent over 13 years curating a wide range of energy-saving products. Our commitment to reducing carbon footprints aligns perfectly with the goals of this year's conference, which focuses on energy management, decarbonization, energy efficiency, automation, data analytics, and more.By visiting our booth #531, attendees can learn more about our offerings and connect with key team members, including Terry and Jack McTigue, Director of Operations, and Paul Rueter Jr., Electrocell Distribution Director. IESG will also feature three strategic partners-Electrocell Systems , Optimum Energy, and Thermaxx Jackets-who share our vision of advancing sustainable energy practices."We are excited to participate in the AEE World Energy Conference & Expo in Nashville on September 25-27 and to share how our many clients have benefited from our energy partner program. Visit the IESG team at booth 531," said Terry McTigue, President/CEO at IESG.The AEE World Energy Conference & Expo attracts high-quality attendees capable of making strategic decisions and fostering meaningful collaborations in the energy sector. By aligning with AEE, IESG aims to elevate its visibility within this dynamic industry and engage with a targeted audience eager to explore innovative solutions.Join us at this essential event to learn about the latest trends and breakthroughs in the energy sector. This is a unique opportunity to discover how IESG can help your organization achieve its sustainability goals and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.For more information about IESG and our participation at the AEE conference, please visit our website, , or contact us directly.About IESG:Integrity Energy Solutions Group (IESG) is dedicated to offering a wide range of energy-saving products and services tailored to meet the needs of various industries, including commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, and more. Our team collaborates closely with facility directors, energy managers, engineers, and other professionals to deliver top-notch energy solutions that meet specific requirements.

