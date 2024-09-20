MEMPHIS ENTREPRENEURS RECOGNIZED GLOBALLY FOR INTERIOR DESIGN, CULINARY ARTS, AND MUSICAL INFLUENCE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Memphis Art Installation on Mud Island River Park

Black Creatives and Women in Business Leading Memphis' Entrepreneurial Movement

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Memphis' deep-rooted legacy as the birthplace of iconic culture is receiving recognition as one of the country's most vibrant hubs for creative entrepreneurship. With a deep legacy in the arts, the city is celebrating the wave of innovative minds redefining the arts, culinary, and industries.In a recent study by Memphis Brand, 73% of national millennial audiences find Memphis extremely appealing as a creative – up 30 percentage points in just over three years. The city's proportion of Black-owned businesses is more than double that of the national average and Memphis was recognized as a key area for successful women entrepreneurs. With a unique blend of history, innovation, and affordability, Memphis is a top-tier location for those looking to build impactful and lucrative creative brands.Leading this charge are some of Memphis' most notable creatives: interior designer and wellness advocate David Quarles , the culinary mastermind behind Chloe's Giant Cookies, Chloe Joy Sexton , internationally acclaimed DJ Nico , and fashion designer Chaz Anthony Together, they embody the innovation and diversity that is the heart of Memphis, driving the city's reputation as a powerhouse for creative and entrepreneurial talent.David Quarles, a Memphis native, redefines interior design with his global influences and vibrant aesthetic. His work in both residential and commercial spaces has received widespread acclaim from design and lifestyle authorities such as Architectural Digest and Ebony, placing Memphis on the map as a destination for cutting-edge design.Chloe Joy Sexton, the entrepreneur behind Chloe's Giant Cookies, has amassed one million followers and baked-good enthusiasts on TikTok. Her business continues to grow both online and in in-person sales, contributing to Memphis' booming small business scene.DJ Nico has made a name for herself by curating playlists for the hottest events across Memphis and the globe. From New York's trending Book Club Radio events to headlining sets in London, Nico is skilled at keeping crowds on their feet with her innovative mixes. A strong advocate for inclusivity in music, DJ Nico shapes the city's cultural fabric with her unique sound.Chaz Anthony is one of Memphis' leading fashion designers and the creator of the“Don't Let Mom Find Out” streetwear brand. His work has been featured in both local and national fashion publications, solidifying his place in the ever-growing Memphis fashion scene.These rising stars are part of a larger wave of entrepreneurial success in the city. Memphis boasts a growing number of startups, creative businesses, and innovation-driven ventures. Memphis continues to grow as a thriving hub for creative entrepreneurs, backed by strong investor confidence, a vibrant economy, and abundant opportunities for young innovators to thrive.CONTACT:Brittney AduCommunications Director...

