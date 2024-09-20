Staten Island's Mandarino Chiropractic Sheds Light On Importance Of Early Response To Sports Injuries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Some untreated sports injuries can result in future problems, experts warn

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mandarino Chiropractic, an award-winning practice with multiple locations, is shedding light on the importance of treating sports injuries.“Whether you are a professional athlete, competing at the high school or collegiate level, or take part in recreational sports, your body is susceptible to the same kinds of aches and pains,” states the practice on its website, MandarinoChiropractic .Since opening his first office in Staten Island, N.Y., in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.As stated on his MandarinoChiropractic website, some untreated sports injuries can become further problematic, so it is vital to have them taken care of as soon as possible.Mandarino Chiropractic explains that some conditions result from“injuries suffered weeks, months or years ago that never properly healed. Children and teens tend to ignore what they think are small injuries because they do not want to stop playing their sport.”Dr. Mandarino warns that ignoring such“small injuries” may eventually lead to long-term pain.According to information obtained from MandarinoChiropractic, sports injuries that are treated insufficiently or aren't given the proper time to rest and heal, can increase the likelihood of causing chronic pain later in life, which can lead to frustration and a decrease in athletic abilities.Therapeutic experts, such as Dr. Mandarino and his teams at Mandarino Chiropractic and New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, can help athletes of all ages and abilities heal faster from a sports injury, and diminish the chances of such injuries from reoccurring.COMMON SPORTS-INJURY SYMPTOMSSome of the most common sports injury-related problems treated by Mandarino Chiropractic experts include: Back pain or neck pain; sciatica; sprains, strains or tears to the shoulder, hamstring, calf, thigh, groin, knee, ankle and hip; tendonitis; Achilles tendon injuries; tennis/golfers elbow; chronic headaches; swelling and inflammation; joint and muscle pain; muscle spasms, and burning, dull pain in different areas of the body.About Mandarino Chiropracticand New Jersey Sports ChiropracticSince opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.Dr. Mandarino's six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).On the Internet:On the Internet:

