Independent Artist Bildine To Release Highly Anticipated EP 'Sentimental Melodies 2' In Los Angeles On 09.24.24

“sentimental Melodies 2” Album Cover

On September 24, 2024, Bildine will release his highly anticipated EP, "Sentimental Melodies 2”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent artist Bildine, hailing from Benin Republic in West Africa, is making waves in the with his unique sound and captivating lyrics. On September 24, 2024, he will release his highly anticipated EP, "Sentimental Melodies 2," and celebrate with a live performance at Oura Lounge in at 7 PM.

Bildine's musical journey is nothing short of remarkable. Growing up in Benin Republic, he was surrounded by a rich culture and diverse music scene, which heavily influenced his sound. After moving to Los Angeles to pursue his passion for music, Bildine quickly gained a following with his soulful vocals and thought-provoking lyrics.

"Sentimental Melodies 2" is the second installment in Bildine's EP series, following the success of his debut EP, "Sentimental Melodies." The new EP features five tracks that showcase Bildine's growth as an artist and his ability to blend different genres seamlessly. From upbeat and catchy tunes to heartfelt ballads, "Sentimental Melodies 2" promises to be a musical journey that fans won't want to miss.

To celebrate the release of his EP, Bildine will be performing live at Oura Lounge in Hollywood on September 24, 2024, at 7 PM. This intimate setting will give fans a chance to experience Bildine's music up close and personal, creating a memorable and unforgettable night.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to witness the rising talent of Bildine and be one of the first to hear his highly anticipated EP, "Sentimental Melodies 2." Tickets for the live performance at Oura Lounge are available now. For more information and updates on Bildine's music, follow him on social media.

Grateful (a song on Bildine new album“Sentimental Melodies 2”

