Turkiye's Ministry Of National Defense Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day
Date
9/20/2024 9:15:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey issued a statement on
the occasion of Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day,
Azernews reports citing the Ministry of National
Defense of Turkiye.
"You are ours, as long as you are ours, the soul in the
body.
Long live, long live, glorious Azerbaijan!"
"Happy September 20, State Sovereignty Day, to our Azerbaijani
Turkish brothers. We will continue our unity under the concept of
'One nation, two states' from now on," the post noted.
It should be mentioned that yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev
signed a decree establishing State Sovereignty Day in the Republic
of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, September 20 will be celebrated
annually as State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN20092024000195011045ID1108696640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.