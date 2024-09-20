عربي


Turkiye's Ministry Of National Defense Congratulates Azerbaijan On State Sovereignty Day

9/20/2024 9:15:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey issued a statement on the occasion of Azerbaijan's State Sovereignty Day, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of National Defense of Turkiye.

"You are ours, as long as you are ours, the soul in the body.

Long live, long live, glorious Azerbaijan!"

"Happy September 20, State Sovereignty Day, to our Azerbaijani Turkish brothers. We will continue our unity under the concept of 'One nation, two states' from now on," the post noted.

It should be mentioned that yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree establishing State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, September 20 will be celebrated annually as State Sovereignty Day in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

AzerNews

