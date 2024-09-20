Spain’S Role In Venezuelan Opposition Leader’S Departure Sparks Political Controversy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The departure of Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González from his country has ignited a firestorm in Spain.



Questions about Spain's involvement have given the right-wing opposition ammunition to challenge Foreign José Manuel Albares.



González, who sought political asylum in Madrid, revealed he faced coercion before leaving Caracas. He signed a document acknowledging Nicolás Maduro 's re-election under pressure from Venezuelan officials at the Spanish ambassador's residence.



The Spanish denies involvement in any political negotiations. However, the presence of the Spanish ambassador during González's coerced signing has raised eyebrows. Albares insists the diplomat had no part in the incident.



Another contentious issue is the presence of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez at the Spanish embassy. She is banned from entering European territory due to sanctions imposed in 2018.







The opposition People's Party (PP ) has seized this opportunity to demand Albares' resignation and the ambassador's replacement. They accuse the government of complicity in what they call a "coup d'état" in Venezuela.



PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo questioned the scenario's plausibility, comparing it to a hypothetical situation involving an Italian embassy.



In addition, the party also implicated former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in the operation.



Albares has defended Spain's actions and called on Feijóo to disavow accusations made by a PP member in the European Parliament. Despite his explanations, many questions remain unanswered about Spain's role in González 's departure.



As the controversy unfolds, the Spanish government finds itself increasingly cornered by the opposition. The lack of clarity surrounding the incident continues to fuel political debate and speculation.

