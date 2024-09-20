Arizona Voters Agree On Increasing Post-Secondary Attainment And State Investment In Higher Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Overwhelming Support in New Survey Underscores Arizona's Longstanding Commitment to Building a Highly Educated and Skilled Population

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2024 -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA)

today shares an update from its latest 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda survey , with insights into voters' views on education issues. Arizonans are voicing clear ambitions for the future, with overwhelming support for policies that expand access to higher education and strengthen K-12. As the state approaches the 2024 general election, voters agree on concrete actions to meet Arizona's goals, especially in achieving higher post-secondary attainment rates.

Consistent with CFA's long-standing research on Arizona's Shared Public Values , the latest findings from the 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda show that voters across political and generational lines overwhelmingly agree that a highly educated and skilled population is vital for Arizona's long-term success. The data reflect a broad consensus among voters that Arizona must do more to increase post-secondary attainment and prioritize investments in higher education.

"Arizonans are telling us loud and clear that they want a future built on access to quality education and opportunity for all," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "They see post-secondary attainment, supported by a strong K-12 system, as the foundation of that future, and they expect leaders to take decisive action to make it a reality."

Post-Secondary Attainment: A Critical Goal for Arizona's Future

Arizona voters are calling for a greater focus on post-secondary attainment. Eighty-five percent of voters agree that the state needs to increase the number of students who pursue and complete education or training beyond high school. This includes 76% of Republicans, 82% of independent and unaffiliated voters, 97% of Democrats, as well as 86% of voters without children under 18 living at home. Voters recognize that higher education-whether through universities, community colleges, or technical schools-is vital to developing the skilled workforce needed for Arizona's long-term success.

The Arizona Education Progress Meter

shows that only 48% of Arizona's recent high school graduates are enrolling in trade schools, community colleges, and universities the year after graduating, and only 30% are completing a degree or certificate of any kind within 6 years of graduating high school. Read more

