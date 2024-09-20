MP Congress Organise 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', Accuses BJP For Misuse Of Power 

(MENAFN- IANS) MP organise 'Kisan Nyay Yatra', accuses BJP for misuse of power Bhopal, Sep 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress unit on Friday organised 'Kisan Nyay Yatra' for pushing it's demand for higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for in different parts of the state, including Bhopal and Indore. For its 'yatra', which was no less to a protest march, the Congress used tractors in large number. As it was a pre-planned agitation from the Congress, the destination and the routes were also decided following prior approval from the in respective districts. MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari along with former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh led the 'yatra' in Indore, while veteran party leader Kamal Nath along with his son and ex-MP Nakul Nath participated in Chhindwara. Senior party leader and former LoP Ajay Singh 'Rahul' lead the yatra in Bhopal. Other top leaders either lead the yatra in their respective home districts or joined in adjoining districts. Speaking to the press reporters, Digvijaya Singh said, "Our demand is that the price of soybean should be 6 thousand rupees per quintal. Whereas the government has fixed MSP at Rs 4892. This difference of Rs 1108 should be paid by the state government." Indore's yatra witnessed a large participation from the party workers. There were reports of scuffle between Congress workers and the police, especially in Indore. A couple of Congress workers were also injured and they were rushed to hospital for treatment. Former CM Digvijaya Singh and MP unit head Jitu Patwari's yatra were stoped by police in Indore, during which a shuffle broke out between Congress workers and the police. The Congress workers were seen attempting to remove police barricades. Jitu Patwari claimed the yatra was organised after getting approval from the police. "Yatra carried on the routes permitted by the police. However, when the yatra proceeded, the roads were blocked with police barricades. Police stopped yatra on the instruction of the ruling BJP," Patwari alleged. In a video message, Patwari was heard appealing party workers to sit in protest at the place where police barricades are put up. "BJP is scared with Congress's yatra, which why, it has instructed police to stop it. But, we will not go back. I would appeal all you to organise a protest where ever you are stopped," Patwari added. However, responding on Patwari's allegation, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V. D. Sharma said the Congress leaders have made false accusation. "People have not supported their yatra, and seeing it, Congress leaders are making false accusation on BJP. MP police is acting per the law," Sharma added. IANS pd/

