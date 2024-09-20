The Glamorous Nora Fatehi To Bring Her Signature Glamour And Power Moves The To IIFA Weekend 2024!

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) As She Returns For A Show-Stopping Performance At NEXA IIFA Awards 2024

At Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this 28th September 2024

Global sensation Nora Fatehi conveyed her enthusiasm for the IIFA Weekend, saying, 'I'm absolutely exhilarated to be performing at the grand IIFA Weekend! The sheer of the crowd, the mesmerizing performances, and the celebration of Indian cinema create an atmosphere that's truly unforgettable. I can't wait to bring my A-game to the IIFA stage at the stunning Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and share this extraordinary moment with fans and fellow artists. It's an absolute honour to be part of the spectacular showcase of creativity and stardom at IIFA Weekend. Get ready, because this experience is going to be nothing short of spectacular – fans are in for an unforgettable treat!'



