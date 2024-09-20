U.S. Veterinary Eye Care Market Analysis And Forecast, 2019-2029: A $102.8 Million Opportunity, Dominated By Reichert, Innovacyn, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA
Date
9/20/2024 7:31:27 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Veterinary Eye Care Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States Veterinary Eye Care market was valued at USD 82.44 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 102.8 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.92% during the forecast period.
The market has experienced notable growth due to increased pet ownership and rising awareness of animal eye health. This market encompasses a range of products and services designed to address various eye conditions in pets, including diagnostics, therapeutics, and surgical interventions. A significant driver of this market is the rising prevalence of eye disorders among pets, such as cataracts, glaucoma, and ocular surface disorders. As pets live longer, the incidence of age-related eye diseases has also increased, prompting a higher demand for veterinary eye care services. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) statistics, as of December 31, 2023, the total number of veterinary positions in the United States stands at 127,131. This total includes veterinarians working in various settings such as private practices, veterinary hospitals, research facilities, and academic institutions.
Technological advancements have further propelled market growth. The integration of cutting-edge diagnostic tools, such as advanced imaging techniques and innovative treatment modalities, has improved the accuracy of diagnoses and the efficacy of treatments. This has led to better management of chronic eye conditions and improved outcomes for pets. The growing availability of specialized veterinary ophthalmology services and increased awareness among pet owners about the importance of regular eye check-ups contribute to the market's expansion. The market is also supported by a surge in pet insurance coverage, which makes eye care services more accessible to a broader segment of pet owners. Veterinary clinics and hospitals are increasingly investing in state-of-the-art ophthalmic equipment and training to enhance their service offerings.
In 2023, the West region dominated the United States veterinary eye care market. This dominance is attributed to several key factors. The West, which includes major states like California, Washington, and Colorado, has a high concentration of veterinary practices, including specialized clinics and hospitals offering advanced eye care services. The region's large pet population, coupled with a strong emphasis on pet health and wellness, drives significant demand for veterinary ophthalmology services. The West is home to a number of leading veterinary research institutions and training programs that contribute to the region's prominence in veterinary eye care. The presence of cutting-edge technology and a higher rate of innovation in veterinary medicine are also notable in this region. Pet owners in the West are generally well-informed about the benefits of specialized eye care, leading to increased consultations and treatments for various ocular conditions.
The West's dominant position is further supported by its high economic activity, which translates into greater disposable income and a higher willingness among pet owners to invest in advanced veterinary care. This economic factor plays a crucial role in driving the demand for specialized services and products related to pet eye health.
Key Market Drivers
Increasing Pet Ownership and Spending on Pet Care Advancements in Veterinary Ophthalmic Diagnostics and Treatments Growing Awareness of Veterinary Ophthalmology Specializations
Key Market Challenges
Limited Access to Veterinary Ophthalmologists High Cost of Veterinary Eye Care Technological Adoption Barriers
Key Market Trends
Rising Incidence of Eye Disorders in Companion Animals Expanding Pet Insurance Coverage for Veterinary Eye Care
Report Scope
In this report, the United States Veterinary Eye Care Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed, below:
By Type:
Eye Care Products Eye Care Services
By Application:
By Indication:
Ocular Surface Disorders Glaucoma Cataract Infectious Diseases Other Indications
By Region:
Northeast Region Midwest Region West Region South Region
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Reichert, Inc. Innovacyn, Inc. Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. Merck Animal Health USA Zoetis Services LLC Dechra Pharmaceuticals Products Sandoz US Inc. Ceva Animal Health, LLC Alcon Management SA IRIDEX Corporation
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 80
| Forecast Period
| 2023-2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $82.44 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $102.8 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.9%
| Regions Covered
| United States
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
U.S. Veterinary Eye Care Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN20092024004107003653ID1108696332
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.