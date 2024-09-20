City Of South Fulton (GA) Unanimously Approves Record $257 Million FY25 Budget

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The City of South Fulton City Council unanimously approves $257,488,718 budget for Fiscal Year 2025, largest in the city's history.

- Sharon D. Subadan, City Manager

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The City of South Fulton City Council has unanimously approved a $257,488,718 budget for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), marking the largest financial investment in the city's seven-year history. The budget has been balanced with no increase in millage rate and is centered on addressing both the immediate needs of the city and preparing for its future growth. With the City of South Fulton experiencing tremendous growth, the FY25 budget tackles long-standing maintenance issues while laying the groundwork for an ambitious future. It builds on several initiatives launched in FY24, focusing on enhancing infrastructure and quality of life for residents.

“The City of South Fulton's budget has increased $53 million without increasing property taxes, thanks to continuous service and safety improvements by our indefatigable staff and City Manager, whose investments of our reserves have alone yielded over $9 million,” praised Mayor khalid.

“The Fiscal Year 2025 budget includes investments in public safety, quality-of-life improvements for residents, infrastructure improvements, and support for the city's incredible workforce. For the first time, the city is funding the first year of a five (5) year capital improvement program that includes the initial funding for major city facilities,” said Sharon D. Subadan, City Manager.“The community will see the impacts of these investments as we move towards implementation. I am grateful to the Mayor and Council for their support and collaboration on this year's budget process in pursuit of a bright future for the City of South Fulton.”

Key investments include pedestrian safety improvements, community beautification projects, increased park maintenance staff, and youth development programs, such as a Saturday School Program staffed by certified teachers. Additional funds have been allocated to overall city improvements, including parks and grounds maintenance, to ensure the city's public spaces are well-maintained and serve the community effectively.

“Our city is experiencing growth, which is evident in the budget priorities that align with our strategic plan,” said Helen Z. Willis, City of South Fulton District 3 Councilwoman.“I am eager to enhance municipal services in FY25 and to advance our city through progressive leadership.”

The FY25 budget also sets aside resources for future planning, including addressing maintenance necessities of city facilities and parks and acquiring land to meet future development needs. Public safety remains a top priority, with significant investments directed toward developing new headquarters for both the City of South Fulton Police and the Fire and Rescue Departments. These new facilities will enhance the city's ability to serve residents more efficiently. The city has also allocated funds for new staff, equipment, and vehicles, including increased personnel at Fire Station 6, the addition of a HazMat team and vehicle, and upgraded safety gear.

“The adopted budget of $257,488,718 is an indication of the smart growth we are experiencing in just 7 short years,” said Linda Pritchett, City of South Fulton District 7 Councilwoman.“I am very pleased with focus on the implementation of priorities we have identified. Hopefully it will become apparent how much we invest towards reinforcing our infrastructure and the improvement of our communities creating a safe and thriving city!”

The City of South Fulton extends its gratitude to residents for their contributions in shaping this future-focused budget, which reflects a commitment to improving the quality of life and preparing for the city's continued growth.

About the City of South Fulton

With a population of nearly 108,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern side of metro Atlanta. Established on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is one of Georgia's newest and most rapidly expanding cities, emerging as a vibrant destination. Explore more about our dynamic community on our website or connect with us through social media at cityofsouthfultonga.

