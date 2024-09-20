At Least 70 Killed In Al-Qaeda-Linked Attacks In Mali

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Reuters reports, citing security and sources in Africa, that approximately 70 people were killed in an attack by Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin, an al-Qaeda affiliate in Mali.

The group launched an attack on a training center and the airport in Bamako, the capital of Mali, on Tuesday.

On Thursday, September 19, Reuters reported from two diplomatic sources in Mali's capital that about 70 people died in the attack. However, another source claimed the death toll and injuries could be“in the hundreds.” This source also noted that hospitals were facing a shortage of beds to treat the injured.

The military government of Mali has acknowledged that there may be damages from the attack but has not provided further details. A local newspaper reported that a funeral for around 50 Malian cadets was held in Bamako on Thursday.

The attack has been claimed by Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin, a group affiliated with al-Qaeda in the Sahel region of Africa.

Mali faces jihadist attacks and is governed by Assimi Goita, a former special forces commander. After expelling French and American forces, he seeks Russian military cooperation to enhance security.

The attack highlights the ongoing security crisis in Mali and the challenges faced by the military government in restoring stability. The increase in violence underscores the urgent need for international support and effective counterterrorism strategies in the region.

