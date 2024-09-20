Acetal Copolymer Market To Reach $848.2 Million, Globally, By 2030 At 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global acetal copolymer is propelled by rise in demand from automotive sector. Acetal copolymers are extensively used in automotive components due to their excellent mechanical properties, low friction, and wear resistance. As the automotive shifts towards electric (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the demand for high-performance materials that can withstand rigorous operating conditions is increasing. Acetal copolymers, with their ability to reduce weight and improve efficiency without compromising on strength and durability, are becoming indispensable in the manufacturing of gears, bearings, fuel system components, and various other parts. This trend is expected to continue, driven by the increasing adoption of EVs and the ongoing innovations in automotive design and engineering. Wilmington, Delaware , Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Acetal Copolymer Market by Product Type (Low Heat Resistant, Medium Heat Resistant and High Heat Resistant), Forming Method (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Rotational Molding, Blow Molding and Others), and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Building and Construction, Aerospace and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030" . According to the report, the acetal copolymer market was valued at $576.5 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $848.2 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: Prime determinants of growth The rising need for durable and lightweight materials in manufacturing is also propelling the acetal copolymer market. Industries such as electronics, consumer goods, healthcare, and industrial machinery are increasingly opting for materials that offer high strength-to-weight ratios, ease of fabrication, and long-term reliability. Acetal copolymers meet these requirements, making them a preferred choice for applications ranging from precision gears and bearings to intricate medical devices and consumer electronics components. The ability of acetal copolymers to maintain their properties over a wide temperature range and in various chemical environments further enhances their appeal across these sectors. As manufacturers seek to improve product performance while reducing costs and environmental impact, the demand for acetal copolymers is expected to rise significantly. However, high production costs of acetal copolymer may restrain the growth of the acetal copolymer market during the forecast period. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2030 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $576.5 million Market Size in 2030 $848.2 million CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Product Type, Forming Method, End-Use Industry, and Region. Drivers Escalating demand from consumer goods sector Robust demand from automotive sector Growing demand from construction sector Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints High production costs





The high heat resistant segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

The demand for high heat-resistant acetal copolymer is increasing due to its essential role in advanced manufacturing sectors that require materials capable of withstanding elevated temperatures without degrading. Industries such as automotive, electronics, and industrial machinery are progressively seeking materials that offer high thermal stability, improved durability, and low friction. The shift towards electric vehicles, which generate more heat, and the miniaturization of electronic components necessitate materials that can perform reliably under higher temperatures. Additionally, high heat-resistant acetal copolymers provide enhanced performance in demanding applications, contributing to longer product lifespans and reduced maintenance costs, making them highly attractive for manufacturers aiming for efficiency and reliability.

The injection molding segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

The demand for injection molded acetal copolymer is increasing due to its exceptional mechanical properties, precision, and efficiency in mass production. This material offers high strength, low friction, and excellent dimensional stability, making it ideal for complex and high-performance components in industries such as automotive, electronics, and consumer goods. Injection molding allows for the rapid production of intricate parts with consistent quality, reducing manufacturing costs and time. Additionally, the versatility of acetal copolymers in being easily colored and modified enhances their appeal for various applications. As industries seek cost-effective, reliable, and high-quality materials for large-scale production, the use of injection molded acetal copolymer continues to rise.

Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

The automotive segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

The demand for acetal copolymer in the automotive sector is increasing due to its superior mechanical properties, low friction, and excellent wear resistance. These characteristics make it ideal for producing durable and lightweight components such as gears, bearings, and fuel system parts. With the automotive industry's shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), there is a growing need for materials that can perform reliably under high stress and varying temperatures. Acetal copolymers help improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions by enabling the production of lighter components without compromising strength. This makes them highly valuable in the pursuit of enhancing vehicle performance and sustainability.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

The demand for acetal copolymer is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region due to several key factors. Firstly, the region's robust automotive industry, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India, is driving the need for high-performance materials like acetal copolymers, which are essential for manufacturing durable and lightweight automotive components. Secondly, the rapid growth in electronics and consumer goods manufacturing in the region necessitates materials that offer excellent mechanical properties, dimensional stability, and ease of processing, which acetal copolymers provide. Additionally, the industrial machinery sector in Asia-Pacific is expanding, with increasing investments in infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities, further boosting the demand for acetal copolymers. Lastly, the rising focus on sustainable materials and the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques in the region are contributing to the increased utilization of acetal copolymers.

Leading Market Players: -

Delrin USA LLC

Boedeker Plastics, Inc

Asahi Kasei Plastics

Ensinger

Emco Industrial Plastics

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Celanese Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Group of companies

Entec Polymers

thyssenkrupp Materials NA, Inc

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global acetal copolymer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...

Web:

Allied Market Research Blog:

Blog:

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |