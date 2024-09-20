Title Contenders Al Duhail, Al Sadd Gear Up For Blockbuster OSL Clash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Table toppers Al Duhail are preparing for a high stakes clash against arch-rivals Al Sadd as they look to maintain their perfect run at Ooredoo Stars League (OSL).

The two title contenders will square off at the Khalifa International tomorrow in what is expected to be a thrilling contest between the star-studded sides.

Christophe Galtier's Al Duhail, who failed to reach continental stage after a dismal form last season, have been phenomenal in the Qatari top flight as they have registered four straight victories scoring 12 goals while conceding only one goal.

But the Red Knights are facing their toughest challenge of this season in reigning champions Al Sadd, who are hoping to bounce back in the league.

The Felix Sanchez's men have experienced mixed fortunes in the start of the season, claiming two wins while losing as many ties to occupy third place, four points adrift of second-placed Al Ahli.

The Wolves, however, will be confident after putting up a fine show against UAE's Al Ain in a 1-1 draw in their opening AFC Champions League Elite game last week.

It is expected to be a high-scoring match with both the teams boasting strong players in attack. Galtier will hope to see Almoez Ali, Michael Olunga and Edmilson Junior excel in the blockbuster clash while Sanchez will strongly rely on Spaniard Rafa Mujica – currently the top scorer in the league with five goals – and playmaker Akram Afif.

Al Sadd's Mohammed Waad will miss the game after being sent off against Umm Salal.

Meanwhile, Umm Salal will look to maintain momentum against Al Shahania after they defeated Al Sadd in their previous fixture.

Currently placed fourth, the Orange Fortress could jump to the top three with a win at Al Janoub Stadium tomorrow bottom-placed Al Shahania will make all out efforts against Umm Salal in search for their first win of the season.

“We know that we will play against strong competitors, but we have great confidence in our players to win the three points that we need, and we always play for the three points,” Al Shahania coach Alvaro Mejia said yesterday.

“Football is about results and we work to translate opportunities into goals, so we have to work on focusing more in front of the goal. We are one team and we work to get points in parallel with presenting a good level, and we hope to translate opportunities into goals."

Also tomorrow, Baghdad Bounedjah-powered Al Shamal will take on Al Khor at Al Bayt Stadium, looking to take their tally to seven points.

Sunday's round will feature another highly-anticipated match with Al Rayyan hosting Al Wakrah at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Qatar SC will meet Al Gharafa while Al Ahli will take on Al Arabi in the other exciting battles of the day.