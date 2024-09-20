Russian Aviation Dropped 27 Guided Bombs In Kursk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, on September 19, Russian conducted 18 air strikes in the Kursk region, dropping 27 guided bombs.

This was reported by the spokesman for the General Staff of the of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy on the air of the national telethon“United News”, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in the Kursk region . Enemy aircraft continue to strike at our own territory. Over the past day, Russian aircraft carried out 18 air strikes, dropping 27 guided bombs,” Lykhoviy said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that one of the goals of the Kursk operation for Ukraine was to draw Russian troops back to their territory .