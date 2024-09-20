(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Women's Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Contraceptives, Endometriosis & Uterine Fibroids), By Age (50 Years & Above, Others), By Drug (Prolia, XGEVA), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. women's health market size is expected to reach USD 29.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.04% from 2024 to 2030 The rising prevalence of target diseases is a key driver for the growth of the market. With aging and the increasing prevalence of obesity, the prevalence of osteoarthritis is anticipated to grow. Some of the major factors responsible for hormonal imbalance in women include changes in dietary habits, stress, and consumption of alcohol, which can cause fertility issues. Ovulation problems, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and endometriosis are major factors responsible for infertility.



The rise in public funding for family planning services is further driving the market growth. In the U.S., approximately 45% of pregnancies are estimated to be unwanted every year. Despite advancements in contraceptive technology and increased R&D spending on contraceptives, the rate of unplanned pregnancies in the U.S. has remained unchanged for decades. This has increased the economic burden on low-income families that do not have easy access to modern and more effective methods of contraception. Hence, federal & state governments are actively working toward improving family planning services and access to modern contraceptives.

Moreover, child marriages are most common in underdeveloped and developing economies, often leading to early and unplanned pregnancies. There is a lack of awareness about contraceptives, which amplifies the severity of the problem. According to UNICEF, child marriages decreased by 15% in the past decade. However, the number has not decreased over the years in the U.S. because laws in certain U.S. states allow marriages before 18 years. However, efforts to address child marriage and its impact on women's health are being undertaken in the country, which involve advocating for policy changes, promoting girls' education, raising awareness about the negative consequences of child marriage, and providing support services for affected girls and women.

Furthermore, key players involved in developing and formulating various therapeutics are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to develop novel drugs and maintain their competitive position in the market. For instance, in October 2022, Solera Health announced the launch of first-of-its-kind digital point solutions for women's Health networks to address women's health issues needs. Moreover, in November 2022, Sebela Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of a new division fully dedicated to women's health.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Agile Therapeutics

Amgen, Inc.

Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corp.

Eli Lilly and Company Ferring B.V. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $22.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered United States



