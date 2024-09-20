EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Heiko Wuttke appointed new CEO of PNE AG Cuxhaven , 20 September 2024 – The new CEO of PNE AG has been determined. The Supervisory Board has selected Heiko Wuttke for this position. He will take office as member and chairman of the Board of Management on the 13 January 2025. The contract runs until 31 January 2028. „We are delighted that we have been able to recruit Heiko Wuttke as our new CEO. He has been in the renewable energies industry for nearly 30 years and knows the business from many different perspectives. We are convinced that he will continue to develop the PNE Group very successfully together with his colleagues on the Board of Management,“ says Marc van't Noordende, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE AG. Per Hornung Pedersen, interim CEO of PNE AG, adds: „In Heiko Wuttke, we have found a new CEO who also fits very well with PNE and its culture as a person. This is important in order to successfully shape the growth and further development of PNE.“ „I am looking forward to the new task“, says Heiko Wuttke. „The PNE Group enjoys an excellent reputation in the industry and has great and motivated employees. PNE has also set itself attractive goals that we now want to achieve together.“ Heiko Wuttke (born 1968) has decades of industry expertise. The native of Lower Saxony has been CEO of 8.2 Consulting AG, which offers consulting services in the field of renewable energies, since 2022. He previously demonstrated his skills in leadership positions in various companies in the energy world. This includes being a member of the Executive Board of PROKON Regenerative Energien eG, Director On- and Offshore Development Germany at Vattenfall Europe Windkraft GmbH and responsibility for the global onshore sales at Repower Systems AG. The engineering graduate succeeds Markus Lesser, who left PNE AG at the end of July 2024 for personal reasons. Per Hornung Pedersen has moved from the Supervisory Board to the Board of Management as CEO on an interim basis and will stay on the Board of Management as member without specific area of responsibility from 13 January 2025 until 31 March 2025. About PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies. Contact:

