Cryptonewsbreaks Defi Technologies Inc.'S (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTCQB: DEFTF) Strong Growth Featured In Syndicated Broadcast

DeFi Technologies (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B) (OTCQB: DEFTF) , a native company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance, was featured in a

broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio

The news release covers DeFi's announcement that its subsidiary, Valour Inc., and Valour Digital Securities Limited (together,"Valour"), a leading issuer of exchange traded products ("ETPs"), reported a 47.2% year-over-year increase of assets under management ("AUM") to C$748 million as of May 7, 2024."We are very encouraged by the strong year-on-year growth of our AUM, which reflects the sustained demand for our innovative ETP products and trust from our investors," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of DeFi Technologies."Our strategic expansions and the introduction of groundbreaking products this month underscore our commitment to providing secure, diversified and accessible digital asset investment options. We are excited about our future prospects and remain dedicated to advancing our position in the digital asset space."

To view the full press release, visit



About DeFi Technologies Inc.

DeFi Technologies is a crypto native technology company that pioneers the convergence of traditional capital markets with the world of decentralized finance. With a dedicated focus on industry leading Web3 technologies, DeFi Technologies aims to provide widespread investor access to the future of finance. Backed by an esteemed team of professionals with extensive experience in financial markets and digital assets, the company is committed to revolutionizing the way individuals and institutions interact with the evolving financial ecosystem.

.

