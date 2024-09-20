Chinese Automaker GAC Motor Drives Into Brazil’S Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) GAC Motor, a leading Chinese automaker, has announced its ambitious entry into Brazil's competitive automotive market.



The company's president, Feng Xingya, unveiled a substantial $1 billion plan for the next five years, signaling GAC's commitment to establishing a strong presence in South America's largest economy.



This significant investment will fund various aspects of GAC' operations in Brazil. The company plans to build a comprehensive chain, spare parts warehouses, plants, and research centers across the country.



GAC aims to offer a diverse range of vehicles, including combustion engine, electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models.



GAC's move reflects the growing attractiveness of Brazil as a hub for electric and hybrid vehicle manufacturers.



The company joins other Chinese automakers like BYD and GWM, who have already established a foothold in the Brazilian market.







Operating through two sub-brands, Trumpchi and Aion, GAC caters to different consumer preferences.



Trumpchi focuses on traditional combustion engine vehicles, while Aion specializes in electric and hybrid models.



The company plans to introduce various models to compete in different segments of Brazil's auto market, including SUVs like the GS3, GS4, and GS8, as well as the M6 Pro minivan.



GAC's expansion into Brazil is part of a broader global strategy that began in 2021. The company has already established operations in other Latin American countries, which will support its ambitions in the Brazilian market.



Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GAC intends to invest in electric mobility technology, aligning with global automotive trends.



This focus on innovation aims to meet the growing demand for efficient and sustainable vehicles, promising to bring new opportunities and competition to Brazil's automotive landscape.

MENAFN20092024007421016031ID1108695527