Fatima Latifova
Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of
the Azerbaijan army on the occasion of September 20 - State
Sovereignty Day.
According to Azernews, the statement
includes:
"Dear officers, fellow ensigns, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants,
soldiers, sailors, and civil servants!
I sincerely congratulate you on September 20 - State Sovereignty
Day, newly established by the relevant Decree of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. This day is one of
the most significant holidays in the history of our independent
statehood, and I wish each of you good health and success in your
difficult and honorable service.
As a result of the wise and far-sighted policy of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, Muzaffar, sustainable economic development has
been achieved in our country, along with significant advancements
in enhancing our defense capabilities. The positive outcomes of the
extensive reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army have ensured
our historical victories.
The 44-day Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020,
concluded with the complete victory of the Azerbaijani Armed
Forces, liberating our lands from occupation and restoring our
territorial integrity. However, following our glorious victory,
remnants of the Armenian armed forces remained in our territory,
and provocations continued. On September 19-20, 2023, an
anti-terrorist operation was conducted in the Garabagh economic
region to ensure the safety of civilians engaged in reconstruction
efforts and to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in all sovereign territories of our country.
The sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was fully restored
as a result of the next historical victory achieved by our brave
army, which performed all assigned tasks with high professionalism
during this unique anti-terrorist operation that lasted only 23
hours.
Today, the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a symbol of
our independence, is flying majestically in all territories where
our sovereignty is established.
While celebrating this significant historical event with great
solemnity, I must proudly state that the foundation of our
historical victories was laid by the National Leader of our people,
Heydar Aliyev, and the glorious victory was achieved under the
resolute leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief.
On this historical day, we remember with deep respect and
reverence the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for
the liberation of our land from occupation. Thanks to the attention
and concern of Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First
Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, all necessary measures are being
implemented to improve the social conditions and care for the
families of our martyrs, our fighters who have lost their health,
and our war veterans.
I congratulate the family members of our military servicemen who
were martyred for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, our
comrades-in-arms who have lost their health, and our dear veterans
on this occasion, and I convey my best wishes to them.
Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of
September 20 - State Sovereignty Day. I wish each of you good
health, long life, and greater success in your honorable
service."
