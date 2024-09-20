Defense Minister Extends Congratulations To Azerbaijan Army Personnel On State Sovereignty Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Defense Zakir Hasanov congratulated the personnel of the Azerbaijan on the occasion of September 20 - State Sovereignty Day.

According to Azernews, the statement includes:

"Dear officers, fellow ensigns, midshipmen, cadets, sergeants, soldiers, sailors, and civil servants!

I sincerely congratulate you on September 20 - State Sovereignty Day, newly established by the relevant Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. This day is one of the most significant holidays in the history of our independent statehood, and I wish each of you good health and success in your difficult and honorable service.

As a result of the wise and far-sighted policy of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Muzaffar, sustainable economic development has been achieved in our country, along with significant advancements in enhancing our defense capabilities. The positive outcomes of the extensive reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army have ensured our historical victories.

The 44-day Patriotic War, which began on September 27, 2020, concluded with the complete victory of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, liberating our lands from occupation and restoring our territorial integrity. However, following our glorious victory, remnants of the Armenian armed forces remained in our territory, and provocations continued. On September 19-20, 2023, an anti-terrorist operation was conducted in the Garabagh economic region to ensure the safety of civilians engaged in reconstruction efforts and to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan in all sovereign territories of our country.

The sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan was fully restored as a result of the next historical victory achieved by our brave army, which performed all assigned tasks with high professionalism during this unique anti-terrorist operation that lasted only 23 hours.

Today, the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a symbol of our independence, is flying majestically in all territories where our sovereignty is established.

While celebrating this significant historical event with great solemnity, I must proudly state that the foundation of our historical victories was laid by the National Leader of our people, Heydar Aliyev, and the glorious victory was achieved under the resolute leadership of the Victorious Commander-in-Chief.

On this historical day, we remember with deep respect and reverence the memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of our land from occupation. Thanks to the attention and concern of Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, all necessary measures are being implemented to improve the social conditions and care for the families of our martyrs, our fighters who have lost their health, and our war veterans.

I congratulate the family members of our military servicemen who were martyred for the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, our comrades-in-arms who have lost their health, and our dear veterans on this occasion, and I convey my best wishes to them.

Once again, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of September 20 - State Sovereignty Day. I wish each of you good health, long life, and greater success in your honorable service."