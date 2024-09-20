EAA, Global Affairs Canada Partner To Expand Education Opportunities In Developing Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global Foundation for education and development, has announced a strategic partnership with Global Affairs Canada (GAC) to enhance educational opportunities for marginalised and vulnerable populations in over 60 developing countries.

As part of this Framework of Collaboration, EAA Foundation has committed at least $40m, while GAC will contribute about $55mn (CDN $85m), totalling approximately $95m, to enhance educational opportunities, equip youth and children with green skills, and drive social impact through innovative initiatives.

This collaboration seeks to uplift youth and children in over 60 countries by advancing access to quality education through green skills, creating employment opportunities, and fostering social development, ultimately empowering marginalised communities to thrive.

CEO of the Education Above All Foundation Fahad Sulaiti, said:“This partnership with Global Affairs Canada is a profound testament to what can be achieved when foundations and governments unite with a common vision. Together, we embark on a transformative journey for sustainable development that harnesses our collective strengths and resources to make education accessible and a brighter future through green skilling for vulnerable communities worldwide.”