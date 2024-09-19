Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Contract Renewal, Robot Update By Existing Clients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is reporting two more contract updates by existing clients. According to the announcement, a top commercial Real estate brokerage and property management firm in Texas has renewed its security contract and an existing hospital in California as upgraded its robot contract.
The company noted that the Houston-based company, which operates dozens of office locations across the United States, renewed its contract for one KSCP K1 Hemisphere and one K1 Tower. The devices protect a large parking structure located at one of the company's properties.“Having now accumulated millions of hours of real-world experience, Knightscope has amassed a wealth of knowledge that it shares with its commercial real estate clients to elevate the safety profiles of properties using its
top recommendations to secure parking lots and parking structures,” stated the company in the press release.
In addition, Knightscope's oldest healthcare client, a hospital with services dating back to 2016, received an upgrade to its fifth generation K5 Autonomous Security Robot
(“K5v5”).“This all-new security robot is faster to build, improves quality and is easier to service,” the company observed in the press release.“When paired with Knightscope's recently announced
Risk & Threat Exposure
enhancement to its Machine-as-a-Service business model, the company is able to elevate the delivery of public safety tools to its clients. As a result, on-site performance and reliability are strengthened, which raises ongoing client value and satisfaction.”
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information about the company, please visit
.
