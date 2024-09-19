Kashmir More Beautiful Than Switzerland But People Are Poor: Gadkari

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union of Road and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced the completion of the detailed project report (DPR) for the Mughal Road, with work set to commence soon.

He also revealed that the Sinthan Pass Tunnel, a key infrastructure project estimated at 5,000 crore, is slated for completion by 2028.

While addressing a public rally in Budhal Assembly constituency in Jammu and Kashmir, Gadkari detailed the government's ongoing efforts to transform Jammu and Kashmir's connectivity, including the of 50 tunnels, some of which are already completed while others are in progress.

Gadkari assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that by 2025, the region will witness world-class road infrastructure, with highways comparable to those in America.

These developments are expected to significantly boost tourism and economic growth in the region.

Emphasizing the natural beauty of Kashmir, Gadkari described it as a place of unmatched beauty, surpassing even the famous destinations of Switzerland and Austria.

However, he highlighted the stark reality of poverty faced by the people in the region.

“Kashmir is beautiful and God has given it a beauty that if we travel to any place in the world, like Switzerland or Austria, we only say one thing: Kashmir is beautiful,” Gadkari remarked.“But the people here are poor, and to end this poverty, we need a good government. I can say with authority that the BJP is the party that is working for the benefit of the people.”

Gadkari announced a series of development projects aimed at boosting tourism and employment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Encouraging the people to take advantage of these opportunities, he stressed the importance of education, innovation, and entrepreneurship as key drivers for the region's growth.

“We want the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.“Despite all that we have done, a lot more needs to be accomplished. From 1947 to 2014, work was done, but in the last ten years, more than that has been achieved, and we will continue this in the future.”

Gadkari highlighted the extensive infrastructure projects underway, including the construction of 50 tunnels, with some already completed and others in progress.

He specifically mentioned the Mughal Road's detailed Project report (DPR) completion, with work set to begin soon.

Additionally, he spoke about the Zojila Tunnel, initially estimated to cost 12,000 crore but being built for 5,000 crore, thereby saving funds for the country.

The Sinthan Pass Tunnel, estimated at ₹5,000 crore, is slated for completion by 2028, he added.

Assuring the people of Jammu and Kashmir of world-class road infrastructure by 2025, Gadkari compared the upcoming highways to those in America, predicting a boom in tourism that would further generate employment opportunities for the youth.“Tourism here in JK is a bonus for the people of Kashmir,” he said.

In a plea for unity and progress, Gadkari contrasted the situation in India with the condition in neighboring Pakistan.“Today, you see the condition of Pakistan; poverty is at an all-time high,” he said, reiterating the BJP's commitment to the welfare of every citizen in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We will build JK like heaven, like the other world-class countries. If you vote for us, we will work for you; if not, we will also work for you. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are our own, and this country is for everyone,” Gadkari concluded, stressing the government's dedication to honesty and public welfare.