Trinity Capital Inc. Increases Its Credit Facility To $510 Million

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital (Nasdaq: TRIN ) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced an increase to $510 million of total commitments under its credit facility led by KeyBank N.A.

The credit facility was expanded under the existing accordion feature by $70 million, bringing total commitments from $440 million to $510 million. The $70 million increase was provided by two new lenders, bringing the diversified syndicate to 13 participants. The existing credit facility accordion feature allows for maximum commitments of up to $690 million.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc.

(Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed business development company, is a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors.

Trinity Capital's

investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans and equipment financings and equity-related investments.

Contact

Ben Malcolmson

Head of Investor Relations

Trinity Capital Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

