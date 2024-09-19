Romanian President Initiates Creation Of Training Center For Ukrainian Marines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian President Klaus Iohannis requested parliamentary approval on Wednesday to establish a maritime training facility on Romanian soil to help train Ukrainian marines.

That is according to Euractiv , Ukrinform reports.

In a letter to parliament, Iohannis highlighted recent developments in Russia's war against Ukraine, saying they "underlined the need to intensify and diversify the training of the Ukrainian armed forces."

Romania will host this maritime training facility and support the training of Ukrainian naval infantry within its existing capabilities.

Contributions from the international community will help sustain the facility's operation, while the UK will provide full funding and planning support for its initial development.

Ukrainian pilots begin F-16 training in Romania

The facility will operate for two years, subject to provisional approval by partner militaries. Romania reserves the right to withdraw from the commitment at any point during the training process or at the end of the agreed period.

The proposal was made within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) -- an alliance of 57 countries and the European Union supporting Ukraine's defense.

Photo: EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU