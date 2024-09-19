Ukraine's Gas Transmission System To Increase Connectivity Between Gas Markets Of Europe GTSOU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's transmission system is capable of removing obstacles between the markets of the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the Balkans, as well as increasing the security of in Europe.

The relevant statement was made by Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) CEO Dmytro Lyppa during the 19th Community Gas Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the company's press service .

“Bottlenecks between systems prevent the delivery and make the CEE vulnerable to price risks. Connecting Ukraine to the Vertical Corridor initiative under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy and commissioning the Trans-Balkan Corridor in reverse mode is a way in which the Ukrainian GTS can enhance the connection between markets and strengthen the gas supply security and sustainability in Europe,” Lyppa told.

In cooperation with Moldova's Vestmoldtransgaz (VMTG), GTSOU created a new firm route from the Balkans with an annual capacity of about 0.4 billion cubic meters, which is already available and has been used since September 1, 2024.

From April 2025, the two operators are planning to increase the above capacity to more than 2.5 billion cubic meters per annum. Customers will not only receive a new route but also gain access to Ukraine's reliable gas transmission and storage infrastructure at competitive rates.

Despite the new regulations and measures implemented by the European Union and national governments, which are helping to reduce the negative impact of energy crises on consumers, the markets of the CEE countries remain vulnerable due to insufficient integration with the gas transmission systems of neighboring countries.

“We comprehend that the gas market conditions are changing and we must adjust accordingly. GTSOU is working diligently on developing the new routes to maximize the potential of Ukrainian infrastructure, enhancing its flexibility and maneuverability,” Lyppa concluded.

A reminder that, in January 2024, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) was among the gas transmission system operators of Central and Southeast Europe who signed a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the Vertical Corridor initiative. The document was also signed by the representatives of Moldova, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Photo: tsoua